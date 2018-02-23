Kansas fugitive picked the wrong driveway to hide in

A man wanted for escaping from custody hid in the wrong Kansas driveway.
Daniel McClead was on a date in a park in Madison on Monday when he saw a sheriff’s deputy on patrol, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. McClead, a fugitive who had escaped from custody in Lyon County, panicked and pulled into a nearby driveway to hide from the deputy.
He chose the wrong one.
It was the deputy’s.
The deputy, who was not excited about a suspicious vehicle in his driveway, went up to McClead, the post said. McClead identified himself as Jeff Dunham, a well-known ventriloquist.
McClead was arrested, and the sheriff’s office said they do not think the woman who was with him was interested in a second date.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
