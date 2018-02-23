Daniel McClead was arrested in Madison after he tried to hide from a sheriff’s deputy in the deputy’s driveway.
State

Kansas fugitive picked the wrong driveway to hide in

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

February 23, 2018 04:20 PM

A man wanted for escaping from custody hid in the wrong Kansas driveway.

Daniel McClead was on a date in a park in Madison on Monday when he saw a sheriff’s deputy on patrol, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. McClead, a fugitive who had escaped from custody in Lyon County, panicked and pulled into a nearby driveway to hide from the deputy.

He chose the wrong one.

It was the deputy’s.

The deputy, who was not excited about a suspicious vehicle in his driveway, went up to McClead, the post said. McClead identified himself as Jeff Dunham, a well-known ventriloquist.

McClead was arrested, and the sheriff’s office said they do not think the woman who was with him was interested in a second date.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

 

Strange Kansas stories in the news

Today’s story isn’t the first time an unusual Kansas story has made the rounds.

Here are some other stories you may remember:

