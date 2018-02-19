Two girls killed, others hurt in fatal crash on Kansas interstate

Two children are dead after a fatal crash on a suburban Kansas City beltway near Overland Park. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The crash occurred Sunday when a minivan traveling west came to a stop for an unknown reason on I-435, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
A westbound semi struck the van, killing 7-year-old Ruth Vasquez and 1-year-old Teresa Vasquez. The girls were from Kansas City, Missouri.
Fox-KC reports that the minivan’s driver and two boys, ages 9 and 14, are hospitalized in critical condition. The truck driver also was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
“Say an extra prayer for all families, witnesses, & first responders from the fatality collision on I-435, as this greatly impacts so many,” Trooper Candice Breshears tweeted.
Contributing: Associated Press
