This mom was having a really bad day. That changed when Topeka police pulled her over

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 13, 2018 04:01 PM

When Carolyn was pulled over by an officer with the Topeka Police Department on Monday, she was already having a “REALLY bad day,” the department posted on Facebook.

She thought getting pulled over was only going to make matters worse, the department said.

And at first, she was right.

“Things did not start out well for Carolyn and the Officer,” the department wrote. “She got out of the car and was extremely upset. She was wondering why she was being pulled over and she thought she was going to be taken to jail.”

Eventually, the officer was able to calm her down and explain why she was being stopped — she was given a warning for traffic infractions.

After giving her the warning, the officer turned to Carolyn’s twins.

Her 9-year-old son, Adam, told the officer that he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

The officer then allowed Adam into his patrol car.

“He blared the sirens for everyone around to hear,” the department posted. “This encounter could have been a negative one. Instead, we were able to leave a lasting positive impact on two young people in our community.”

Both Adam and his sister were given police-badge stickers before the officer left.

Carolyn — whose last name was left out by the police department — posted on Facebook that this encounter will forever have an impact on her and her children.

“(Adam) talked about it till he fell asleep he was so happy!!!” she posted. “He's determined to be a police officer now!!”

9-year-old Miles Harris was named chief for a day by the Topeka Police Department after calling 911 when his grandparents scaffolding collapsed underneath them.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

