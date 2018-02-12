A fire in this home in Pratt killed four children and their mother.
State Fire Marshal’s Office unable to determine cause of Pratt fire that killed five

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

February 12, 2018 06:20 PM

The cause of a Pratt fire that killed five family members in late January is still undetermined, according to the office of the state fire marshal.

The office has closed its investigation of the fire and officially classified the cause as undetermined, according to a news release.

The investigative team were “unable to eliminate careless smoking or a child playing with a lighter as the cause of fire,” according to a news release, issued by Jill Bronaugh, public information manager for the office of the state fire marshal in Topeka.

The fire started in the living area of the basement at 211 Austin in Pratt on Jan. 25. The state fire marshal’s investigative team, with five investigators, a certified fire investigator, electrical engineer and a fire protection engineer from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spent three days on the scene.

No smoke alarms were found in the residence.

Four children – Reece, Timmy, River and Harley Wheatley –mdied after being trapped in the basement of the home. Their mother, Charee Wheatley, was flown to Wichita with severe burns over her body and died two days later.

Craig Bates talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire in Pratt, ages 3 months to 6 years. He also talked about his stepdaughter Charee Wheatley who is in critical condition at a hospital in Wichita.

Pratt police Detective Jeff Ward discusses the house fire that killed four children Thursday morning. nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

