Miss being young? At least you’re growing older in Kansas, study suggests

If adding one more candle to your birthday cake every year is a little bit depressing, you might find some peace in knowing that you are aging in what 24/7 Wall St. says is one of the best states to grow old in.
The financial news company reviewed statewide and elderly-specific data from each state to find the best and worst states for people to grow older. The data included income, health, education, access to amenities, environment and crime.
After considering all of the data, the Sunflower State was ranked as the 10th best state to grow old in.
“By a number of measures ... for elderly Americans, Kansas ranks as one of the best states to grow old in,” the company said.
Never miss a local story.
24/7 Wall St. found that 92.2 percent of households led by adults 65 and older receive Social Security benefits, which is one of the largest shares of any state. The study also found that 8 percent of Kansans who are 65 and older live in poverty, which is less than the 9.2 percent national poverty rate for any age group.
The company found that the top 10 states for growing older span the country, but the worst 10 states are almost exclusively in the southern U.S.
The top three states to grow old in are New Hampshire, Vermont and Minnesota, according to the study. Mississippi, West Virginia and Alaska were ranked as the three worst states to grow old in.
To read the full study, visit https://247wallst.com/special-report/2018/02/06/the-worst-states-to-grow-old-in-2/2/.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments