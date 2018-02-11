At 22, she went undercover at a Kansas school. She says ‘sexting’ is much more common

Nicolette, 22, was one of seven young adults who went undercover at a Kansas High School as part of a new A&E TV series, “Undercover High.”
Nicolette — a former teen mom — and the other adults in their twenties spent the spring 2017 semester as “students” at Topeka’s Highland Park High School.
The undercover adults attended classes, made friends and participated in school clubs and activities, according to the show’s website.
They also found out just how much high school has changed since they graduated, especially with the influence of smart phones and social media.
Never miss a local story.
Nicolette graduated in 2013, and just four years later she said that sexting — the act of sending sexually explicit images via text — has become much more common among high school students.
“Now it's not just about your skills, it's about your image, your sexual image,” Nicolette, who did not use her last name in the show, told Business Insider.
While she was a “student,” she found out that girl students are constantly pressured to post sexually explicit images of themselves online, according to Business Insider. She also said that girls were regularly being sexually harassed.
“It's something that's normal for them, posting promiscuous pictures of themselves and rating themselves based on what others think and like off social media,” Nicolette told Business Insider.
One Highland Park student said in the show that the younger girls are most vulnerable to the harassment, according to Business Insider.
“The girls that get exposed and stuff, they're like, the freshman girls," she said. “They're, like, really dumb, and they'll just like send stuff to just about anyone that asks for it.”
Beryl New, principal of Highland Park when the show was filmed, told Business Insider that students would post on social media with the intention of hurting others.
“It's part of everyday life for students at our high school, and I think many high schools,” he said.
Some of the issues the undercover adults encountered – including social media and cyber-bullying – “was affirmation of information we already knew,” Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka schools, previously told the Kansas City Star. “But the level at which some of these issues impact students was, for me, eye-opening.”
The Topeka school district said in a Frequently Asked Questions sheet that no hidden cameras were used. All filming was done with camera crews. Students, staff and parents were aware the show was being filmed, and participation was voluntary.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments