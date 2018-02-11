Single in Kansas? It might not be your fault, study says

If finding yourself a date — let alone a steady relationship — has seemed more than a little challenging, it might not be your fault.

Putting aside your personality, looks, interests and employment status, one other big factor may be weighing against you.

Your location — the state of Kansas — might actually be negatively affecting the odds of you finding a romantic partner, according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.

“Everyone has different priorities when searching for love, but certain places simply make dating easier than others,” the study said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

And Kansas is not one of those places where dating is made easier.

The study went on to rank each state from best to worst states for singles. The Sunflower State did not fare well.

Kansas was ranked as the 42nd best state for singles in 2018, or the ninth worst.

To identify the best and worst states for singles, WalletHub compared data from 27 metrics, including the number of single adults, online-dating opportunities, the average price of beer and wine, movie costs, restaurants per capita, nightlife per capita and crime rates.

Arkansas, West Virginia and Alabama ranked as the three worst states for singles, and California, Florida and New York ranked as the best states for singles.

See below to see how each of the states were ranked:

To read the full study, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-singles/31667/.