They were cruising down the Kansas Turnpike when this happened

As if you didn’t have enough entries in the category of “things that could happen while you’re driving,” a Minnesota couple experienced an unwelcome surprise on the Kansas Turnpike Friday morning.
A Wichita man had a problem as he was driving a dump truck south on the turnpike Friday morning — although he apparently didn’t realize it. He forgot to lower the bed on the dump truck and struck the overpass of a bridge shortly after 10 a.m. about nine miles north of Cassoday in the Flint Hills, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
That damaged the bridge, and pieces of concrete caved in the roof of a Jeep Cherokee following the dump truck. While the 81-year-old man driving the Jeep wasn’t hurt, his 80-year-old passenger suffered cuts on her hands.
The driver of the dump truck wasn’t hurt. According to the highway patrol, he didn’t stop after the truck hit the bridge.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
