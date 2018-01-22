Watch Kansas Trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance rants

Craig Bates talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire in Pratt, ages 3 months to 6 years. He also talked about his stepdaughter Charee Wheatley who is in critical condition at a hospital in Wichita.
Kansas game warden captures a sick snowy owl in Mitchell County in north-central Kansas on Jan. 19, 2018. The owl was taken to the Milford Nature Center; it appeared to be too weak to fly and gather food.
Lawrence firefighters spent several hours Monday battling a fire in the frigid temperatures at the America's Best Value Inn hotel. Early reports indicated that all of the occupants of the hotel made it safely out of the building.
A crash involving an overturned tanker truck on Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 caused major traffic delays for commuters headed into downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning. Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras.