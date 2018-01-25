State

Missouri woman killed in crash while walking on Kansas highway at night

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 25, 2018 02:38 PM

A Missouri woman who was walking on a Kansas highway at night was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

Ladonna Ann Griffith, 49, of Asbury, Mo., was walking in the roadway near K-126 and 270th St. — the Kansas/Missouri state line — in Crawford County about 3 miles east of Pittsburg at around 7:20 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

A 29-year-old man from Nevada, Mo., was driving west on K-126 while Griffith was walking west from the Missouri state line. The vehicle hit the woman, who deputies found in the ditch with significant trauma, the statement said.

Griffith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputies said dark conditions and oncoming traffic were contributing factors in the crash. Alcohol is not thought to be a factor, but the man voluntarily submitted to a blood-alcohol test. The investigation remains open as deputies await results from the blood-alcohol test and an autopsy.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  