Which Valentine’s Day candy wins the hearts — and taste buds — of Kansans?

1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children Pause

2:21 Who is Bob Dole?

1:07 Police say kidnapping suspect robbed a Wichita woman

0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita

5:46 City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

1:17 K-State coach Bruce Weber says Wildcats played at magic level against Oklahoma

3:03 Highlights from Kansas State's win over Oklahoma

0:32 Dash cam video shows a car crash into the second floor of a building