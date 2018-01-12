.
. Hemera Technologies Getty Images
. Hemera Technologies Getty Images

State

Kansas man killed in accident near Kingman

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 12, 2018 03:48 PM

A Kansas man died in a one-vehicle crash in Kingman County on Friday.

Ryan Michael Hixon, 36, of Dodge City, was driving on Northeast 50th Street, about 8 miles northeast of Kingman, at around 10:42 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road, into a ditch and overturned onto its top, the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. A fuel trailer Hixon was pulling did not overturn and there was no release of fuel.

Hixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A Kansas police chief lets ice water get dumped on him during yesterdays freeze

    Spring Hill Kansas Police Chief lets one of his officers dump ice water on him after the department raised more than $3,000 for charity. (Video by the City of Spring Hill, KS)

A Kansas police chief lets ice water get dumped on him during yesterdays freeze

A Kansas police chief lets ice water get dumped on him during yesterdays freeze 0:14

A Kansas police chief lets ice water get dumped on him during yesterdays freeze
Security camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow-packed road 1:15

Security camera catches Kansas driver crashing into restaurant on snow-packed road
Body cam video shows officers fatally shooting a man in Topeka 9:31

Body cam video shows officers fatally shooting a man in Topeka

View More Video