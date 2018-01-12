Kansas man killed in accident near Kingman

A Kansas man died in a one-vehicle crash in Kingman County on Friday.
Ryan Michael Hixon, 36, of Dodge City, was driving on Northeast 50th Street, about 8 miles northeast of Kingman, at around 10:42 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road, into a ditch and overturned onto its top, the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. A fuel trailer Hixon was pulling did not overturn and there was no release of fuel.
Hixon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments