Did you feel the earthquakes this morning?

Two earthquakes rumbled in northern Oklahoma near the Kansas border early Friday morning.
Both earthquakes were about 10 miles west to northwest of Blackwell, Okla. The first, a 2.7 magnitude quake, struck at 1:55 a.m. while a second 2.8 magnitude quake came at 2:41 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Both were 5 kilometers deep.
Blackwell is about 22 miles southwest of Arkansas City.
Did you feel them? Let the USGS know by reporting it online.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
