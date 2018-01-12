A 2.8 and 2.7 magnitude earthquakes shook near Blackwell, Okla., early Friday morning.
Did you feel the earthquakes this morning?

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 12, 2018 03:37 PM

Two earthquakes rumbled in northern Oklahoma near the Kansas border early Friday morning.

Both earthquakes were about 10 miles west to northwest of Blackwell, Okla. The first, a 2.7 magnitude quake, struck at 1:55 a.m. while a second 2.8 magnitude quake came at 2:41 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Both were 5 kilometers deep.

Blackwell is about 22 miles southwest of Arkansas City.

Did you feel them? Let the USGS know by reporting it online.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

