Kansas man pleads guilty to five bank robberies in four states

By Jason Tidd

January 11, 2018 04:41 PM

A Kansas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to five bank robberies in four states.

Dakota Shareef Walker, 21, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to five bank robberies in Kansas, Missouri, Idaho and Wyoming in late 2016 and early 2017, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a release. Walker gave tellers a note warning them not to activate alarms or make sudden moves.

The first robbery was on Nov. 23, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo., at a U.S. Bank in the 200 block of West Gregory Boulevard.

The second was on Nov. 28, 2016, in Topeka at a U.S. Bank in the 5700 block of Southwest 21st.

The third was on Dec. 6, 2016, in Evanston, Wyo., at a U.S. Bank in the 700 block of Main Street.

The fourth was on Dec. 14, 2016, in Malad City, Idaho, at a U.S. Bank on east 50 South.

The fifth was on Jan. 9, 2017, in Preston, Idaho, at a Wells Fargo Bank on North State Street.

Walker will be sentence April 16. All parties agreed to recommend a federal prison sentence between 57 and 96 months, Beall said.

