What’cha gonna do when a Kansas police department is featured on ‘COPS’ this month?

By Kaitlyn Alanis

January 11, 2018 08:50 AM

The Lawrence Police Department will be featured on “COPS” later this month — and you might want to set your DVR, according to their Twitter account.

“What'cha want? What'cha want? What'cha gonna do when Sheriff John Brown come for you at 7 p.m. on January 29th?” the department posted.

And the department previously promised that it will be epic.

“Imagine how wild the stories could possibly be, then multiply by 2, and you can begin to understand how epic it will be,” the department posted on Twitter.

The Paramount TV reality show tweeted a photo with Lawrence police officers — and they are chomping on doughnuts, of course.

Lawrence Police has gained national attention for it’s hilarious — and sometimes sassy — twitter presence, according to the Kansas City Star.

Now, the department is ready for the “real deal” on TV.

“See? Cops twitter acct., cameras, and donuts. You know its the real deal.”

The episode premiers Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. on Paramount TV.

This episode is part of the 30th season of “COPS,” which is one of the longest-running and unscripted TV shows.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

