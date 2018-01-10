Kansas high school choir students to perform at Carnegie Hall, but they need $45k

Choir students from a Kansas high school will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City this summer, but first they need to raise $45,000.
The 21 students in Nickerson High School’s Madrigals vocal ensemble will sing in a world premiere of a new musical composition. The piece, for mass choir and orchestra by conductor Francisco Nunez, will be performed in June at Carnegie Hall as part of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, according to a release.
The choir has to raise about $45,000 for the 21 students and adult sponsors to go to New York and back, or about $1,700 per student, the release said. Costs include concert registration and participation fees, transportation, lodging and meals. Students will also visit Times Square, Central Park, Broadway and possibly the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero.
About 200 high school students from across the United States will perform.
The students were invited by one of Nunez’s assistants after the Madrigals performed in a choral festival at Friends University in February 2017 where they met Nunez, the release said.
Nickerson is about 60 miles northwest of Wichita.
Donation information is available at www.nickersonchoirs.org.
