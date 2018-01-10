The Nickerson High School Madrigals at Sterling First United Methodist Church on Oct. 15, 2017.
The Nickerson High School Madrigals at Sterling First United Methodist Church on Oct. 15, 2017. Christy Riffel Courtesy Photo
The Nickerson High School Madrigals at Sterling First United Methodist Church on Oct. 15, 2017. Christy Riffel Courtesy Photo

State

Kansas high school choir students to perform at Carnegie Hall, but they need $45k

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 10, 2018 12:54 PM

Choir students from a Kansas high school will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City this summer, but first they need to raise $45,000.

The 21 students in Nickerson High School’s Madrigals vocal ensemble will sing in a world premiere of a new musical composition. The piece, for mass choir and orchestra by conductor Francisco Nunez, will be performed in June at Carnegie Hall as part of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, according to a release.

The choir has to raise about $45,000 for the 21 students and adult sponsors to go to New York and back, or about $1,700 per student, the release said. Costs include concert registration and participation fees, transportation, lodging and meals. Students will also visit Times Square, Central Park, Broadway and possibly the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero.

About 200 high school students from across the United States will perform.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The students were invited by one of Nunez’s assistants after the Madrigals performed in a choral festival at Friends University in February 2017 where they met Nunez, the release said.

Nickerson is about 60 miles northwest of Wichita.

Donation information is available at www.nickersonchoirs.org.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays

    A crash involving an overturned tanker truck on Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 caused major traffic delays for commuters headed into downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning. Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras.

Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays

Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays 0:55

Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays
Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 0:26

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

View More Video