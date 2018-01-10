Kansas woman, registered sex offender charged with producing child porn

A Junction City woman — also a registered sex offender — was charged with producing child pornography, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Kayla Michelle Simpson, 22, has been charged with one count of using a child to produce child pornography and one count of violating the conditions imposed on a registered sex offender.
The crime is alleged to have occurred in July 2016 in Junction City, according to the release.
The charges allege that Simpson enticed a 16-year-old to engage in sexual activity to produce the pornography.
In convicted, she will face anywhere between 15 and 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography and up to 10 years in prison — as well as a fine of up to $250,000 — for the sex-offender charge.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
