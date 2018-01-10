A Junction City, Kansas woman was charged with producing child porn.
Kansas woman, registered sex offender charged with producing child porn

By Kaitlyn Alanis

January 10, 2018 12:32 PM

A Junction City woman — also a registered sex offender — was charged with producing child pornography, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Kayla Michelle Simpson, 22, has been charged with one count of using a child to produce child pornography and one count of violating the conditions imposed on a registered sex offender.

The crime is alleged to have occurred in July 2016 in Junction City, according to the release.

The charges allege that Simpson enticed a 16-year-old to engage in sexual activity to produce the pornography.

In convicted, she will face anywhere between 15 and 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography and up to 10 years in prison — as well as a fine of up to $250,000 — for the sex-offender charge.

  • Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

    U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

