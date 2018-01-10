More Videos

State

Tanker of chicken fat overturns, partially blocks major commuter artery into KC

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 07:28 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A crash along westbound Interstate 70 into downtown Kansas City caused major backups during Wednesday morning’s commute.

A tanker truck overturned in the two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. at I-70 and Interstate 435.

The truck was hauling chicken fat, according to the the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District.

At one point, only one lane of traffic was squeezing through the scene of the crash, which was causing traffic headed into downtown Kansas City to back up to nearly Missouri 291 in Independence.

All lanes of westbound I-70 have reopened, however, the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-435 remained closed while crews worked to get the tanker back onto its wheels.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

