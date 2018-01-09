Terrell Dewayne Shears, 25, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana after investigators seized more than 40 pounds of smuggled marijuana from his postal vehicle
State

Former Kansas mailman sentenced for delivering smuggled marijuana

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 09, 2018 04:06 PM

January 09, 2018 04:06 PM

A former Kansas mailman was sentenced to five years of federal probation for delivering marijuana through the mail.

Terrell Dewayne Shears, 25, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana after investigators seized more than 40 pounds of smuggled marijuana from his postal vehicle, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a release.

Shears admitted in his plea that he gave addresses on his route to marijuana traffickers in Arizona and he then intercepted parcels containing marijuana the traffickers mailed to the addresses. Shears then dropped off packages of smuggled marijuana at an apartment building and texted a recipient he only knew as “John.”

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

