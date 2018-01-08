Man in custody tried to run before he was struck by semi on Kansas interstate

A man who was attempting to escape from law enforcement was struck and injured by a semi just before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Andre Levar Murphy, 38, of Manhattan, was in custody and on both knees in a ditch when he stood up and ran across both eastbound lanes of traffic on I-70 in Dickinson County.
He was then struck and injured by a semi driver who was moving into the inside lanes and slowing down for the emergency vehicles.
Murphy was taken to a Salina hospital for his injuries. No other information about Murphy has been released.
