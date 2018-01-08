.
Man in custody tried to run before he was struck by semi on Kansas interstate

By Kaitlyn Alanis

January 08, 2018 09:57 AM

A man who was attempting to escape from law enforcement was struck and injured by a semi just before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Andre Levar Murphy, 38, of Manhattan, was in custody and on both knees in a ditch when he stood up and ran across both eastbound lanes of traffic on I-70 in Dickinson County.

He was then struck and injured by a semi driver who was moving into the inside lanes and slowing down for the emergency vehicles.

Murphy was taken to a Salina hospital for his injuries. No other information about Murphy has been released.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

