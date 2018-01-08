Former Linn County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on sex charges

A former Linn County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested on sex charges after an investigation into his time at the Pleasanton school district by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
David Huggins, 45, of La Cygne, was arrested on Thursday in Decorah, Iowa, with the assistance of the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a minor and sexual exploitation of a child, the KBI said in a release.
The KBI assisted Linn County Sheriff Paul Filla after Pleasanton Superintendent Travis Laver brought him information on Huggins, who was a school resource officer, in October.
Huggins was removed from his role at the school in October, placed on administrative leave in November, and fired from the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
Huggins is in the Winneshiek County Jail as prosecutors work to extradite him to Kansas.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
