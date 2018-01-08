State

Former Linn County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on sex charges

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 08, 2018 09:08 AM

A former Linn County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested on sex charges after an investigation into his time at the Pleasanton school district by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

David Huggins, 45, of La Cygne, was arrested on Thursday in Decorah, Iowa, with the assistance of the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a minor and sexual exploitation of a child, the KBI said in a release.

The KBI assisted Linn County Sheriff Paul Filla after Pleasanton Superintendent Travis Laver brought him information on Huggins, who was a school resource officer, in October.

Huggins was removed from his role at the school in October, placed on administrative leave in November, and fired from the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Huggins is in the Winneshiek County Jail as prosecutors work to extradite him to Kansas.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk

    A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be a family before the driver pulls off. (Video by Bad Moms of JoCo)

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 0:26

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe
Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

View More Video