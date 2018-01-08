Sgt. Pat Tiede with Riley County Police Department has been released from the hospital after being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
State

Riley County officer injured in active-shooter situation released from hospital

By Kaitlyn Alanis

January 08, 2018

The Riley County Police Department officer who was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance has been treated and released from the hospital.

Sgt. Pat Tiede, an 18-year veteran of the department, received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Mark J. Harrison, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested at about 3 p.m. that same day after he allegedly shot and wounded Tiede and then barricaded himself inside his home.

Harrison is a research associate with K-State, WIBW reported.

After barricading himself, Harrison allegedly repeatedly fired toward officers, according to a statement released by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Officers returned fire, though no injuries occurred.

He then turned himself in, ending the active-shooter situation.

Harrison was booked into the Riley County Jail on suspicion of attempted capital murder.

Tiede is now continuing his recovery at home, a statement from RCPD said.

“He and his family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and concern that has been shown during this time,” the statement said. “We ask that you please respect the privacy of Sgt. Tiede as they continue to heal physically and emotionally.”

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708

