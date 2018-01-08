Tory, the mascot of the City of Potwin Volunteer Fire Department, needs surgery to fix her ACL.
Tory, the mascot of the City of Potwin Volunteer Fire Department, needs surgery to fix her ACL. GoFundMe, Help Tory the Fire Dog Screen capture
Tory, the mascot of the City of Potwin Volunteer Fire Department, needs surgery to fix her ACL. GoFundMe, Help Tory the Fire Dog Screen capture

State

This Kansas fire dog teaches kids to stop, drop and roll. Now she needs knee surgery

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 08, 2018 07:31 AM

Tory the fire dog teaches kids how to stop, drop and roll in case of a fire.

She’s the mascot of the city of Potwin Volunteer Fire Department in Kansas, and her owner says she has several more years left of helping the fire department’s fire prevention program in Butler County.

However, Tory tore the ACL in one of her knees, and now she can no longer perform the tricks that teach kids what to do in a fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Her owner, Heath Austin, has started a GoFundMe to raise the $2,500 needed to help Tory get her surgery.

“... the Veterinarian said if the injury isn’t fixed there is a better than 50 percent chance she will tear her ACL in her other leg,” Austin said in the GoFundMe.

To help Tory the Fire Dog, visit https://www.gofundme.com/help-tory-the-fire-dog.

“Please help her get the surgery she needs so she can get back to doing her tricks for the kids so that they know they can do what is needed in a fire,” Austin said in a Facebook post.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk

    A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be a family before the driver pulls off. (Video by Bad Moms of JoCo)

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 0:26

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe
Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

View More Video