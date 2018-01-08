This Kansas fire dog teaches kids to stop, drop and roll. Now she needs knee surgery

Tory the fire dog teaches kids how to stop, drop and roll in case of a fire.
She’s the mascot of the city of Potwin Volunteer Fire Department in Kansas, and her owner says she has several more years left of helping the fire department’s fire prevention program in Butler County.
However, Tory tore the ACL in one of her knees, and now she can no longer perform the tricks that teach kids what to do in a fire.
Never miss a local story.
Her owner, Heath Austin, has started a GoFundMe to raise the $2,500 needed to help Tory get her surgery.
“... the Veterinarian said if the injury isn’t fixed there is a better than 50 percent chance she will tear her ACL in her other leg,” Austin said in the GoFundMe.
To help Tory the Fire Dog, visit https://www.gofundme.com/help-tory-the-fire-dog.
“Please help her get the surgery she needs so she can get back to doing her tricks for the kids so that they know they can do what is needed in a fire,” Austin said in a Facebook post.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments