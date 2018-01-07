Game wardens search for truck after buck shot and left in wildlife area

Kansas game wardens are seeking the public’s help in finding a truck after a buck was shot and left in the Glen Elder Wildlife Area, about one mile west of the Mitchell and Osborne county lines.
The buck was found at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
The game wardens are searching for a dark-colored truck with an extended cab that is connected to the incident.
If you have any information, contact the department’s Operation Game Thief program at 1-877-426-3843 or the Osborne County game warden at 785-243-0553. Callers can remain anonymous.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
