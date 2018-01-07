18-year-old Kansan dies in early-morning crash

An 18-year-old man is dead after an early-morning crash in Wabaunsee County.
Andrew Sopoci, of Maple Hill, was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand-AM northbound on K-99 when he began to drive off the roadway toward the left, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Sopoci then over corrected to the right before leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole about one mile north of Alma.
The accident was reported at 1 a.m. on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
