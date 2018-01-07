Kansas man killed in shooting involving U.S. Forest Service officer

A Hutchinson business owner was fatally shot by a U.S. Forest Service officer in Arizona on Friday, The Hutchinson News reported.
The FBI confirmed that Tyler Miller, 51, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries following a shooting just north of Sedona, Ariz.
The shooting was first reported at about 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 5 on Arizona Highway 89A in Oak Creek Canyon, according to Arizona Central. Oak Creek Canyon is about 120 miles north of Phoenix.
The FBI was called to investigate because the shooting took place on federal land, Sedona Red Rock News reported. The FBI has released no other information regarding the shooting.
Miller’s family attorney told the Hutchinson News that Miller was unarmed and on his was to a retreat in Arizona when he was shot.
“(The family has) no statement,” attorney Matt Bretz told the Hutchinson News. “They are shocked and in mourning. ... He was definitely an entrepreneur. He was a pillar in the community. If you saw him, you saw a smile.”
The officer, whose name was not released, was not injured, Arizona Central reported.
The Arizona Department of Transportation posted on Twitter that a mile section of Arizona Highway 89A was closed for about four hours following the shooting.
The FBI is investigating with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Sedona Police Department, Arizona Family reported. No other suspects are being sought.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
