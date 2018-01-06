KBI: Subject of manhunt killed his father and stepsister, later shot himself

A 29-year-old northwest Kansas man killed his father and stepsister and later turned his gun on himself, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday.
Someone called 911 in Graham County on Thursday afternoon and said there was an unresponsive male in a rural part of the county, authorities have said. Officers responding to the location in Penokee found Efren “Lloyd” Mascarenas, Sr., 52, and Christin Cantrell, 28, dead at the scene.
Investigators identified a suspect, Efren Mascarenas Jr., 29, and a manhunt began that lasted several hours. He is the son and stepbrother of the two victims, the KBI said.
He was later found dead, authorities announced Friday morning, and a preliminary autopsy indicated he likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The case remains under investigation, the KBI reported.
A GoFundMe page has been created by friends to help pay for the funerals of the victims. The goal is $15,000.
