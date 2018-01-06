KBI releases name of man accused of shooting Riley County police officer

More Videos 1:54 Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in Pause 0:26 Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 1:37 What is the Kansas DCF? 7:32 Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:36 Southeast moves tied atop City League 1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 0:30 QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 2:50 Patrol North officers battle the burglar who tried to steal Christmas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen says officers were able to talk the subject into turning himself in. The person is in custody, but Schoen said it is too early to determine what charges will be filed. (Video by Riley County Police Department) Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen says officers were able to talk the subject into turning himself in. The person is in custody, but Schoen said it is too early to determine what charges will be filed. (Video by Riley County Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen says officers were able to talk the subject into turning himself in. The person is in custody, but Schoen said it is too early to determine what charges will be filed. (Video by Riley County Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com