KBI releases name of man accused of shooting Riley County police officer

Authorities have released the name of the man arrested in connection with the shooting of a Riley County Police Department officer on Friday.
Mark J. Harrison, 38, of Manhattan was arrested at about 3 p.m. Friday when he surrendered to authorities after barricading himself inside his home, according to a statement released by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Saturday. Harrison is accused of shooting and wounding a Riley County police officer who came to the 3700 Block of Hawthorne Woods Circle at about 12:30 p.m. Friday to investigate the report of a domestic disturbance.
After he allegedly shot the officer, Harrison barricaded himself inside his residence and repeatedly fired toward officers, the KBI statement said. Officers returned fire, though no injuries occurred.
Harrison was booked into the Riley County Jail on suspicion of attempted capital murder.
The officer’s wounds are not life-threatening, authorities have said.
