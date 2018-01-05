Update: Person who was barricaded turns himself in after officer was shot, police say

Update: 3:15 p.m.
The barricaded subject has turned himself in, ending an active-shooter situation, RCPD Director Brad Schoen said.
Officers were able to talk the subject into turning himself in, Schoen said. The person is in custody, but Schoen said it is too early to determine what charges will be filed.
“In this particular case, when one of ours was shot, and we were able to peacefully take into custody the individual in question, I think that speaks volumes about the professionalism, the commitment and the culture of the organization you see here,” Schoen said. “The subject wasn’t injured in the slightest when he came out to turn himself over to police.”
Never miss a local story.
Update: 3 p.m.
Students in a nearby elementary school are on lockdown and students at other city schools cannot be bused to homes in the area of an active-shooter situation, school officials said on Facebook.
Bergman Elementary School, which is about a block away from where an officer was shot in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods, is locked down while Riley County police face a barricaded person.
Students who live in the neighborhood will not be bused home this afternoon and schools are calling parents asking that students be picked up at school, the district said. The high school is announcing to student drivers who live in that area to contact their parents.
Update: 2:20 p.m.
A suspect is barricaded after an active-shooter situation in which an officer was shot, police say.
Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to a reported domestic situation; there was an active-shooter situation when officers arrived, police said on social media.
One officer was shot and is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.
Additional officers responded to the scene for a barricaded person.
Police said the situation is active and asked residents to stay sheltered.
Original story: 1:04 p.m.
A police officer in Manhattan, Kansas, was shot in the northwest part of the city on Friday, the Riley County Police Department said on social media.
Emergency crews are working on an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods, northwest of Seth Child and Kimball, the department said in a tweet at 12:40 p.m. One officer was shot, but the wound is not considered life-threatening.
The department advised residents in the area to stay indoors.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
**PLEASE AVOID the area of the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle**— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 5, 2018
Emergency crews are working an officer-involved shooting. We have one officer who was shot and suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. If you live in this area, please stay indoors until further advised
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments