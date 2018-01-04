Authorities are searching for Efren Mascarenas in connection with a double homicide in northwest Kansas Thursday.
State

Manhunt under way after double homicide in northwest Kansas

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 04, 2018 08:39 PM

A manhunt is under way following a double homicide Thursday in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

Someone called 911 in Graham County at about 3:30 p.m. and said there was an unresponsive male in a rural part of the county, according to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“When EMS and officers arrived, it was apparent that a double homicide has occurred,” the statement said.

Over the course of their investigation, authorities identified a suspect and have been looking for him: Efren Lloyd Mascarenas.

He is 5-feet-2 and 130 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes, according to information released by authorities.

“Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” a statement released by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are urging residents of northeast Graham, southeast Norton, southwest Phillips and northwest Rooks counties to lock their vehicles and homes and remain indoors.

Mascarenas was last seen driving a blue 2005 Dodge Charger with a broken passenger side mirror.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has joined the manhunt, KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in an e-mail response to questions.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

