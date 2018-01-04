Kansas man dies in semi-truck crash

One semi-truck driver was killed in eastern Kansas when he drifted off the highway for an unknown reason, a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol says.
Duayne Scott Powell, 58, of Waverly, was pulling a 2015 Wilson trailer on northbound I-35 in Franklin County when he drifted off the road and into a field. The truck came to rest at Shawnee and Vermont roads, just a couple miles south of Wellsville.
The crash was reported at 8:44 a.m. on Wednesday.
Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
