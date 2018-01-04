.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

State

Kansas man dies in semi-truck crash

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 04, 2018 08:42 AM

One semi-truck driver was killed in eastern Kansas when he drifted off the highway for an unknown reason, a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol says.

Duayne Scott Powell, 58, of Waverly, was pulling a 2015 Wilson trailer on northbound I-35 in Franklin County when he drifted off the road and into a field. The truck came to rest at Shawnee and Vermont roads, just a couple miles south of Wellsville.

The crash was reported at 8:44 a.m. on Wednesday.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

    The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing in Oklahoma, near Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas
Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content) 2:14

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content)
Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content) 3:33

Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content)

View More Video