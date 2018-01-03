.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

State

Colorado woman dies in head-on crash on Kansas interstate

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 03, 2018 12:41 PM

A Colorado woman died in a head-on crash on I-70 Tuesday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Linda Duran, 46, of Peyton, Colo., was eastbound on I-70 about 1 1/2 miles west of U.S. 281 in Russell County at around 8:30 a.m. when her 2015 Honda Accord crossed the median for an unknown reason and crashed head-on into a westbound 2017 Honda CR-V, the Highway Patrol said.

Duran was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from Colorado in the Honda CR-V were not injured, but their vehicle was inoperable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

    The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing in Oklahoma, near Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas
Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content) 2:14

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content)
Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content) 3:33

Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content)

View More Video