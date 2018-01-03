Colorado woman dies in head-on crash on Kansas interstate

A Colorado woman died in a head-on crash on I-70 Tuesday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Linda Duran, 46, of Peyton, Colo., was eastbound on I-70 about 1 1/2 miles west of U.S. 281 in Russell County at around 8:30 a.m. when her 2015 Honda Accord crossed the median for an unknown reason and crashed head-on into a westbound 2017 Honda CR-V, the Highway Patrol said.
Duran was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from Colorado in the Honda CR-V were not injured, but their vehicle was inoperable.
