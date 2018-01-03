Kansas man dies in fatal rollover crash

A 49-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Phillips County on Tuesday night in north-central Kansas.
Robert Speth, of Logan, was westbound on K-9 in a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 when he slammed on his brakes, hit the bridge and entered the north ditch just before 10:30 p.m. It is unknown why he slammed on his brakes, a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol says.
His truck rolled several times before it came to a stop on the driver’s side. He was about four miles east of Logan.
Speth was taken to Phillips County Hospital where he later died.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
