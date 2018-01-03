A missing husky from New Mexico was found in Kansas City. Now he’s going home

A Kansas City woman with a love for huskies got to be part of what she calls a Christmas miracle when a missing husky from New Mexico showed up in her yard.
And she told Fox News that it may be because of fate, rather than luck.
“The fact that we had a husky, Skylar, pass away the first of December, it makes me think, ‘Did she have something to do with it? Did she send this dog to us because he needed help?’ How did he jump the fence in my yard? How? It’s so crazy,” she told Fox.
Jamie Bergman posted on Facebook that she brought the husky inside for some food and a bath on Christmas Day before taking him to the vet. She told Fox that he was skinny and covered in ice.
Once she got him to the vet, they found out that the husky had a name and a microchip.
“His name is Koda and he got a Christmas miracle,” she posted.
Koda is from New Mexico – about 800 miles away from Kansas City, Missouri.
“He got loose out of (his family’s) truck and has been missing for (almost) a year!!!!!!” Bergman posted on Facebook. “We have no idea how he made it all the way to Missouri, but needless to say his family is overjoyed he has been found.”
Koda belongs to Kristi Chavarria and her family, KOCO News reported. The Chavarrias had been missing 3-year-old Koda since he jumped out of their truck when they were running errands back in March.
Chavarria told KOCO that she could not believe Koda had been found.
“I was like, this is a joke, because Koda’s been gone for so long,” she said. “If he wasn’t microchipped, we would never see him again,”
Bergman set up a GoFundMe page to help fund Koda’s trip back home to New Mexico, but it has since been closed now that the fundraising goal has been met. She raised $505 to get Koda back home.
Koda will be reunited back with his family this month, Fox reported.
“He came at the right time, and it all just kind of worked out because he’s really helping us heal from the loss of our other dog,” Bergman said. “It’s nice to be able to have him here throughout the holidays when it’s always rough. And we have this other dog that we can focus on and love, and he’s giving us back a little bit also. It’s really cool.”
