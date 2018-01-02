When a Kansas family had no water or heat at home, two police officers stepped up

A Kansas family with two children had no access to water or a proper heat source in their home when two officers with Riley County Police Department provided a welfare check at the house.
The house’s water line was broken and would not be fixed for a couple of days, and the family only had one infrared heater to provide heat throughout the home, according to a tweet from Riley County Police Department. The family’s vehicle also would not start because of cold temperatures.
After Officers Ford and Goggins left the home, they purchased water, food and two indoor, fire-safe space heaters for the family, according to the tweet. They also jump-started the vehicle, making it drivable again.
“Neither officer wanted any recognition for their acts of kindness and compassion, even downplaying what had happened,” the department said. “Luckily a dispatcher alerted their supervisors to what the two officers had done.”
The officers also contacted a local emergency shelter to ensure there would be room for the family to stay there if necessary.
“Actions like this truly live up to our department's mission statement of ‘reducing crime and improving the quality of life for the citizens we serve,’ ” the department said.
