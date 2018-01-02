Two officers with Riley County Police Department helped a Kansas family who had no access to water or a proper heat source in their home.
Two officers with Riley County Police Department helped a Kansas family who had no access to water or a proper heat source in their home. Facebook, Riley County Police Department Screen capture
Two officers with Riley County Police Department helped a Kansas family who had no access to water or a proper heat source in their home. Facebook, Riley County Police Department Screen capture

State

When a Kansas family had no water or heat at home, two police officers stepped up

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 02, 2018 12:28 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Kansas family with two children had no access to water or a proper heat source in their home when two officers with Riley County Police Department provided a welfare check at the house.

The house’s water line was broken and would not be fixed for a couple of days, and the family only had one infrared heater to provide heat throughout the home, according to a tweet from Riley County Police Department. The family’s vehicle also would not start because of cold temperatures.

After Officers Ford and Goggins left the home, they purchased water, food and two indoor, fire-safe space heaters for the family, according to the tweet. They also jump-started the vehicle, making it drivable again.

“Neither officer wanted any recognition for their acts of kindness and compassion, even downplaying what had happened,” the department said. “Luckily a dispatcher alerted their supervisors to what the two officers had done.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officers also contacted a local emergency shelter to ensure there would be room for the family to stay there if necessary.

“Actions like this truly live up to our department's mission statement of ‘reducing crime and improving the quality of life for the citizens we serve,’ ” the department said.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

    The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing in Oklahoma, near Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas
Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content) 2:14

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content)
Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content) 3:33

Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content)

View More Video