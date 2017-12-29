.
Kansas man dies in one-vehicle wreck near Topeka

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 29, 2017 06:31 PM

A Kansas man died in a one-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on a highway entering Topeka.

Harold Poertner, 73, of Osage City, was northbound on U.S. 75 just south of Topeka at 12:55 p.m. when his 2003 Chevy Silverado left the roadway to the right and entered a ditch, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

He swerved to the left to re-enter the roadway and over-corrected, causing the pickup to rotate, skid across the northbound lanes, enter the median and overturn several times before coming to a rest in a ditch to the west of the southbound lanes, the report said.

Poertner was pronounced dead at the scene.

