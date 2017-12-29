Did you wake up to earthquakes last night? There were four in Oklahoma

If you woke up last night and thought you felt shaking, you may not have been wrong — there were four earthquakes overnight in Oklahoma.
A pair of 3.8 magnitude earthquakes struck central and northern Oklahoma, the first at 10:11 p.m. Thursday near McLoud and the second at 4:44 a.m. Friday near Hennessey, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Two more earthquakes struck near Hennessey: a 2.5 magnitude at 5:21 a.m. and a 2.6 magnitude at 6:03 a.m.
The recorded depths of both 3.8 magnitude quakes were 5 kilometers, while the 2.5 quake was 2 kilometers deep and the 2.6 quake was 4.8 kilometers deep.
McLoud is an eastern suburb of Oklahoma City and Hennessey is about 49 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
All four earthquakes were reportedly felt in southern Kansas. If you felt any of the earthquakes, you can contribute to the USGS’s research by telling them online.
