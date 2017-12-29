A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Hennessey, Oklahoma, early Friday morning and could be felt in south-central Kansas.
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Hennessey, Oklahoma, early Friday morning and could be felt in south-central Kansas. USGS Courtesy photo
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Hennessey, Oklahoma, early Friday morning and could be felt in south-central Kansas. USGS Courtesy photo

State

Did you wake up to earthquakes last night? There were four in Oklahoma

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 29, 2017 01:36 PM

If you woke up last night and thought you felt shaking, you may not have been wrong — there were four earthquakes overnight in Oklahoma.

A pair of 3.8 magnitude earthquakes struck central and northern Oklahoma, the first at 10:11 p.m. Thursday near McLoud and the second at 4:44 a.m. Friday near Hennessey, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Two more earthquakes struck near Hennessey: a 2.5 magnitude at 5:21 a.m. and a 2.6 magnitude at 6:03 a.m.

The recorded depths of both 3.8 magnitude quakes were 5 kilometers, while the 2.5 quake was 2 kilometers deep and the 2.6 quake was 4.8 kilometers deep.

McLoud is an eastern suburb of Oklahoma City and Hennessey is about 49 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All four earthquakes were reportedly felt in southern Kansas. If you felt any of the earthquakes, you can contribute to the USGS’s research by telling them online.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

    The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing in Oklahoma, near Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas
Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content) 2:14

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content)
Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content) 3:33

Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content)

View More Video