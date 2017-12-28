Two Kansas drivers killed in semi crash east of Wichita

0:51 Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas Pause

2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

1:00 Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes

0:24 Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice

1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017

2:18 Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

0:22 Police chase ends in car crash

1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast