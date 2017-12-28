Google Maps
Two Kansas drivers killed in semi crash east of Wichita

By Jason Tidd

December 28, 2017 02:54 PM

Two men died when their semis crashed into each other on a southeast Kansas highway early Thursday morning.

Marcos Rodriguez-Reyes, 32, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S 400 3 miles east of Beaumont at around 1:45 a.m. when his 2016 Freightliner crossed the center line for an unknown reason and crashed head-on into an eastbound 2017 Kenworth driven by Darin Surridge, 35, of Parsons, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a report.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Surridge shuttled cargo betweenWichita and Parsons for LDF Sales & Distributing, driving hundreds of thousands of miles without a single ticket, crash or incident, human resources director Roger Bolton said in a release.

Beaumont is a little over a third of the way between Wichita and Parsons on U.S. 400.

The highway was closed in both directions until about 2 p.m., Trooper Rick Wingate said on Twitter.

