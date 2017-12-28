Kansas has the 13th-worst drivers in the nation, according to a study.
Just how bad are Kansas drivers? Study ranks worst to best by state

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 28, 2017 11:17 AM

If you feel like you are surrounded by bad Kansas drivers, that might just be because you are.

Kansas drivers are some of the worst in the nation, according to a new study from a consumer-focused insurance rate comparison firm.

In a ranking from worst to best, QuoteWizard ranked Kansas in 13th place – meaning drivers from the Sunflower State are the 13th-worst in the nation, or the 38th best.

And if you travel outside of Kansas, you might not find much better drivers. Nebraska has the 6th-worst drivers, according to the study, while Colorado was listed as the 17th-worst.

On the other hand, Missouri has the 30th-worst – or 21st-best – drivers in the nation, and Oklahoma has the 10th-best drivers.

The worst drivers live in California, Minnesota and Utah, while the best drivers live in Rhode Island, Florida and Mississippi.

To rank each state’s drivers, QuoteWizard said it looked at incident data from the Federal Highway Administration. Incidents included accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and fatalities.

  • Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes

    A dashcam video posted to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last week shows a near head-on collision involving a deputy and a distracted driver.

Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes

A dashcam video posted to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last week shows a near head-on collision involving a deputy and a distracted driver.

Courtesy video Douglas County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

