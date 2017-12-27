The injured duck was stuck in icy water; then they came to its rescue

More Videos

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Pause
Kansas-made milo vodka 2:26

Kansas-made milo vodka

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money 1:33

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money

Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

K-State center Adam Holtorf talks Cactus Bowl win 1:14

K-State center Adam Holtorf talks Cactus Bowl win

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 4:03

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

  • Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice

    Newton Animal Control Officer Jennifer Burns and Newton Firefighter Ryan Dick teamed up to save an injured duck. The bird’s injuries had prevented it from moving as the water froze and it was stuck in the ice. (Video by Newton KS Police Department)

Newton Animal Control Officer Jennifer Burns and Newton Firefighter Ryan Dick teamed up to save an injured duck. The bird’s injuries had prevented it from moving as the water froze and it was stuck in the ice. (Video by Newton KS Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
Newton Animal Control Officer Jennifer Burns and Newton Firefighter Ryan Dick teamed up to save an injured duck. The bird’s injuries had prevented it from moving as the water froze and it was stuck in the ice. (Video by Newton KS Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

State

The injured duck was stuck in icy water; then they came to its rescue

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 27, 2017 11:53 AM

When an injured duck could not swim through icy water in Newton, a firefighter and animal control officer came to the duck’s rescue.

The rescue crew made up of Newton animal control officer Jennifer Burns and Newton firefighter Ryan Dick used a small boat to reach the duck before breaking the ice and freeing the duck, according to a Facebook post by Newton Police Department. The rescuers then used a net to haul the duck onto the boat.

The injured duck has since been taken to the Hutchinson Zoo’s wildlife rehabilitation facility for treatment.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Pause
Kansas-made milo vodka 2:26

Kansas-made milo vodka

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money 1:33

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money

Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

K-State center Adam Holtorf talks Cactus Bowl win 1:14

K-State center Adam Holtorf talks Cactus Bowl win

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 4:03

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

  • Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

    The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing in Oklahoma, near Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

View More Video