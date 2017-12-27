The injured duck was stuck in icy water; then they came to its rescue

More Videos 0:51 Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas Pause 2:26 Kansas-made milo vodka 1:33 Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money 0:22 Police chase ends in car crash 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:14 K-State center Adam Holtorf talks Cactus Bowl win 0:51 Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 4:03 Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice Newton Animal Control Officer Jennifer Burns and Newton Firefighter Ryan Dick teamed up to save an injured duck. The bird’s injuries had prevented it from moving as the water froze and it was stuck in the ice. (Video by Newton KS Police Department) Newton Animal Control Officer Jennifer Burns and Newton Firefighter Ryan Dick teamed up to save an injured duck. The bird’s injuries had prevented it from moving as the water froze and it was stuck in the ice. (Video by Newton KS Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

