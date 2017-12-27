The injured duck was stuck in icy water; then they came to its rescue

When an injured duck could not swim through icy water in Newton, a firefighter and animal control officer came to the duck’s rescue.
The rescue crew made up of Newton animal control officer Jennifer Burns and Newton firefighter Ryan Dick used a small boat to reach the duck before breaking the ice and freeing the duck, according to a Facebook post by Newton Police Department. The rescuers then used a net to haul the duck onto the boat.
The injured duck has since been taken to the Hutchinson Zoo’s wildlife rehabilitation facility for treatment.
Kaitlyn Alanis
