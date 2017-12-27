13-year-old dies in Kansas rollover

A 13-year-old from Chihuahua, Mexico was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Haskell County in southwest Kansas.
A truck driven by a 49-year-old man was on U.S. 83, about 10 miles north of Sublette, when it attempted to pass another vehicle. Due to inclement weather, the man lost control of the truck, skid and tipped in the dirt, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The truck rolled an unknown number of times before stopping on its wheels, the report says. The wreck happened just before 10:15 p.m.
The driver and a 17-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. The 13-year-old, identified as Cristian Rene Guiterrez-Porillo, died at the hospital, the report says.
Never miss a local story.
The driver was the teenager’s father, the report says.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments