.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

State

Kansas troopers on scene of multiple-fatality crash

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 26, 2017 11:55 AM

UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO

Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol are at a single-vehicle rollover along I-70 near Abilene, according to a Tweet by Trooper Ben Gardner.

The trooper said KHP was requested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:40 a.m. The crash happened just before 10 a.m., he said.

“The crash involves multiple fatalities,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Pause
Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Kansas-made milo vodka 2:26

Kansas-made milo vodka

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera 2:10

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl 0:39

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

1st Christmas outside of prison 2:01

1st Christmas outside of prison

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states 6:23

'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states

  • A Christmas Day crash leaves two people in serious condition

    A 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man are in serious condition after a collision early Christmas Day, Wichita police said. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

A Christmas Day crash leaves two people in serious condition

A 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man are in serious condition after a collision early Christmas Day, Wichita police said. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Pause
Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Kansas-made milo vodka 2:26

Kansas-made milo vodka

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera 2:10

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl 0:39

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

1st Christmas outside of prison 2:01

1st Christmas outside of prison

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states 6:23

'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states

  • Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

    The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing in Oklahoma, near Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

View More Video