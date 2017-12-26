Kansas troopers on scene of multiple-fatality crash

Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol are at a single-vehicle rollover along I-70 near Abilene, according to a Tweet by Trooper Ben Gardner.
The trooper said KHP was requested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:40 a.m. The crash happened just before 10 a.m., he said.
“The crash involves multiple fatalities,” he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Dickinson county initially got the call slightly before 10am.— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 26, 2017
