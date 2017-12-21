More Videos

State

Homeland security suspends plans for chemical testing near Kansas border

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 21, 2017 01:46 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:36 PM

The Department of Homeland Security has suspended its plans for chemical testing near the Kansas-Oklahoma border, Congressman Ron Estes, R-Kansas, said in a release.

Estes serves on the House Committee on Homeland Security and represents the Fourth District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The safety of south central Kansans has been my priority during this process, and I commend the Department of Homeland Security for listening to our concerns,” Estes said.

Homeland Security officials had planned to execute a “low level outdoor release” of inert chemical and biological simulant materials at the old Chilocco Indian School campus just north of Newkirk, Okla.

The school campus is near the Kansas and Oklahoma border, about 55 miles southeast of Wichita.

Estes had numerous questions regarding the proposed test, which would have determined how much protection people would receive from being inside a house or apartment if biological agents were used in a terrorist attack.

The environmental assessment of the proposed chemical tests stated that the test would have no adverse impact on human health or the environment.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

