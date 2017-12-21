Homeland security suspends plans for chemical testing near Kansas border

More Videos 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse Pause 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 10:45 Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 6:13 McDuffie returns and players talk about win over FGCU 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 2:26 Taylor Eldridge breaks down the Shockers' win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 0:52 Vigil for 3-year-old Evan Brewer 0:50 Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Homeland security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing near Kansas and Oklahoma border. (Video by Candi Bolden) The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing near Kansas and Oklahoma border. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

