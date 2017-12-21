Fake report of shooting was attempt to divert Salina officers from chase, police say

A Salina woman who attempted to evade police during a chase through Salina on Tuesday had help from a passenger who allegedly called in a fake report of a shooting and then pretended to have a medical emergency, a Salina Police Department spokesman said.
Capt. Paul Forrester said a patrol officer recognized a 1998 Buick Century as belonging to a woman who did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle until he could identify the driver as Kelly R. Vermillion, 41. The officer attempted to stop her car, but it sped off.
As the car sped away, emergency dispatchers received a call from someone who said a man at a Casey’s General Store had shot another man. An officer not involved in the chase went to the store and found no evidence of a crime and no witnesses who heard shots fired, Forrester said.
After driving further, Vermillion’s car then entered the Salina Regional Health Center parking lot, Forrester said. He said Vermillion got out of the car and said her passenger was not breathing and needed medical attention.
Mendy M. Befort, 39, of Salina, was pulled from the passenger side of the car, and emergency medical responders began chest compressions before Befort responded and was cleared by the hospital’s medical staff, Forrester said. He said a cellphone in Befort’s possession had been used to call 911 at the time of the report of the shooting.
Officers searched Vermillion’s vehicle and found nearly eight-tenths of an ounce of packaged methamphetamine and one-fifth of an ounce of marijuana, as well as digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Forrester said police are recommending drug charges, including possession of meth with intent to distribute, as well as charges of fleeing and eluding and interference with law enforcement, against Vermillion.
He said Befort was arrested on a felony district court warrant, and police are recommending she be charged with false alarm and interference with law enforcement.
