Body found in Missouri amid search for missing Kansas woman

Associated Press

December 20, 2017 08:16 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Authorities have found a woman’s body in Kansas City, Missouri, while searching for a missing 18-year-old and say a person of interest in her disappearance has killed himself.

KMBC-TV reports that a tip led police to a wooded area where the woman’s body was found Tuesday night. Police are trying to determine if the body is that of Mikayala Norris, of suburban Overland Park, Kansas. She was last seen Sunday leaving a barbecue restaurant where she worked as a hostess. A missing person flyer said she was headed to a party. She didn’t show up for work Monday.

The person of interest in the case was found dead in suburban Liberty, Missouri. Police had asked for help earlier Tuesday finding a man seen in nearby Gladstone, Missouri, driving Norris’ car.

