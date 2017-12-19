State

Kansas Navy sailor with two ‘Star Wars’ tattoos gets at-sea showing of newest film

By Kaitlyn Alanis

A U.S. Navy sailor with two Star Wars tattoos on her bicep — one of the death star and one of an imperial TIE fighter — was more than a little excited to have been part of the Navy crew who received a surprise advance screening of the newest “Star Wars” movie while at sea.

Tyanna Fitzmier, an aviation boatswain’s mate third class from Maize, grew up watching the saga and is one of many Navy sailors on USS Gerald R. Ford who feel a deep connection to the saga, according to a release from Navy public affairs.

“When I found out they were going to play ‘Star Wars’ I started freaking out,” Fitzmier said. “This is amazing! I’ve been watching ‘Star Wars’ my whole life with my father ... The fact that they are doing this for us is a big morale booster.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was projected onto the aircraft carrier’s hangar bay doors while it sailed the Atlantic Ocean the morning of Dec. 15.

“It was an amazing movie, but being able to see it at sea made it even more memorable,” said mass communication specialist 2nd class Kris Ruiz, from Kansas City, Mo. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen a special screening. It was definitely a surprise, and everyone had a good time watching the movie as a crew.”

 

