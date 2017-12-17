Christmas cards requested for Kansas kids who miss their baby brother

A Kansas woman is requesting Christmas cards for her two children as they deal with the loss of their baby brother, who died earlier this year.
“It’s been a unbelievably rough couple months and I just want to make sure they have a great holiday,” Dawn Shannon of Arkansas City said in a Facebook message.
Tucker Shannon had Lesch-Nyhan syndrome, a rare condition that can affect a person’s kidneys, mobilty and speech. He died on Sept. 29 at about seven months old.
Shannon said her two other children, Alexa and Henry, are having a hard time and could use some love and support this holiday season.
Never miss a local story.
“If you feel it in your heart to send them a Christmas card this year PLEASE do,” she posted on Facebook. “They are having a really hard time dealing with the loss of their sweet baby brother Tucker, and Christmas is going to be so difficult without him.”
Shannon has requested that Christmas cards for Alexa and Henry be sent to the following address: P.O. Box 146, Arkansas City, KS 67005.
“So if you can find it in your heart to send them a little bit of love, please do!” she posted. “Please share this with your friends and family.”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments