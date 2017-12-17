This Kansas man loves cats, so he’s offering free Christmas trees to help them

A Northeast Kansas man who adopted three cats from a local humane society is hoping people will donate to that shelter in exchange for a free Christmas tree that you can cut down yourself.
Rex Powell of Lawrence told the News-Press Now that his cats have been good to him, and now he hopes that some of the people who cut down a tree will be good to the shelter where he adopted his cats.
“I wanted to give people trees and if they so choose to they could donate $5 to the humane society here in Lawrence,” he said.
Located about 12 miles southwest of Lawrence, Powell has called the acres of trees at Burton’s Hollow his home for decades. Now retired after 28 years of teaching science, he lives there with his wife and three cats, the News-Press Now reported.
In addition to his love for cats, he said he also loves nature and would like to share a piece of that nature with those who would like a free tree.
The Eastern Red Cedar trees are wild and local evergreens, and they range from 2- to 20-feet tall, according to his Craigslist post.
“The trees were there, and I like to make the world a better place,” he said. “They appreciate them, they’re pretty ... it’s a pretty tree. It’s easy to do good things.”
To cut down your free tree, Powell asks that you schedule a visit by calling Burton’s Hollow at 785-748-0955.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments