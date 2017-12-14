Kansas man dies in rollover wreck

A Kansas man died in a one-vehicle crash in Ness County on Wednesday.
Travis Smith, 27, of Ness City, lost control of his 2001 Dodge Stratus and hit an embankment on the east side of X Road around 9:30 p.m., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. That’s east of Ness City about a half-mile north of K-96.
The Stratus rolled over and Smith was thrown out before the car came to a rest in a field, according to the highway patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments