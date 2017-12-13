This Kansas kangaroo got to sit in Santa’s lap

Santa Claus had a not-so-common visitor while he was visiting families and taking photos in Neosho County.
Nelson, a joey or young kangaroo, traveled from his petting zoo near Parsons to take photos with Santa on Dec. 10, according to The Chanute Tribune. Six-month-old Nelson belongs to Kramer Livestock Farm owners Jim and Joyce Kramer.
“The kids seemed to like him,” Jim Kramer told the Tribune. “It went over well.”
The bottle-fed joey told Santa that he has been a good boy, according to a Facebook post.
Jim Kramer told the Tribune that Nelson will likely be neutered and kept as a pet.
