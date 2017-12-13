The joey from Kramer Livestock Farm visited Santa in Neosho County, Kansas.
The joey from Kramer Livestock Farm visited Santa in Neosho County, Kansas. Facebook, Home Sweet Home Screen capture
The joey from Kramer Livestock Farm visited Santa in Neosho County, Kansas. Facebook, Home Sweet Home Screen capture

State

This Kansas kangaroo got to sit in Santa’s lap

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 13, 2017 02:29 PM

Santa Claus had a not-so-common visitor while he was visiting families and taking photos in Neosho County.

Nelson, a joey or young kangaroo, traveled from his petting zoo near Parsons to take photos with Santa on Dec. 10, according to The Chanute Tribune. Six-month-old Nelson belongs to Kramer Livestock Farm owners Jim and Joyce Kramer.

“The kids seemed to like him,” Jim Kramer told the Tribune. “It went over well.”

The bottle-fed joey told Santa that he has been a good boy, according to a Facebook post.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jim Kramer told the Tribune that Nelson will likely be neutered and kept as a pet.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • College admissions: Tales from the front line

    High school seniors tell of the quirks, agonies, frustrations and benefits of applying to the nation's top universities.

College admissions: Tales from the front line

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line
Raw video: Truck overturns under Bartle Hall 0:25

Raw video: Truck overturns under Bartle Hall
How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

View More Video